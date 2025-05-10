TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $42,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,372.20 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,353.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.