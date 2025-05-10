Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,195 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

