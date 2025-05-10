Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,697 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VRT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

