Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

ITW opened at $242.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

