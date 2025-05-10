Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 290,332 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,332 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Sysco worth $77,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

