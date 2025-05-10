Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Discover Financial Services worth $99,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $190.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.