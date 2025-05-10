Bokf Na Has $536,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Twilio were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.