Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.67.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,462 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $560.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

