EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,614,000 after acquiring an additional 440,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

