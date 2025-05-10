Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 31 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $393.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.49 and a 200 day moving average of $384.12. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.