Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,018 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $482.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.18 and its 200 day moving average is $489.10.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.