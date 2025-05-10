DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 458,293 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 458,293 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $351.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.81 and its 200 day moving average is $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

