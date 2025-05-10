EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

