EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.69.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

