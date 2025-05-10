Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,331 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.
Target Stock Down 0.6 %
TGT opened at $96.39 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
