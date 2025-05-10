Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,331 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $96.39 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.