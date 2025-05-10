Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.48.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
