Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,835 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,014 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $5,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,897 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,120. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

