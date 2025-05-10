Ellevest Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

