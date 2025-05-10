Ethic Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ROP opened at $570.48 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.97 and its 200 day moving average is $555.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.