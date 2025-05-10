Ellevest Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

