Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $207.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

