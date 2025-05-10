Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $492.09 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

