Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,558 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

