Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.