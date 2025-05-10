Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.45 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3243 dividend. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

