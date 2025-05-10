Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $66,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,394,000 after acquiring an additional 405,465 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,847,000.

AVUS stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

