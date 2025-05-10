Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $653.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.42. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.