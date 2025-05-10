NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170,454 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

