Top Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 7th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a manufacturing firm at various stages of production. They consist of raw materials, items in work-in-progress and finished goods ready for sale, representing a current asset on the balance sheet. Effective management of these stocks is crucial for maintaining smooth production flow and meeting customer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09. The stock has a market cap of $897.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 4,703,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.44. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $981.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $840.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Stories