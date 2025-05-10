Graver Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 188,141 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Graver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 10.9% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Graver Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

