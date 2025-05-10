Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,408 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 1.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.08% of SEA worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $335,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
SEA Stock Performance
SE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.
SEA Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
