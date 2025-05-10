Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 1.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.56.

HubSpot Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $602.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,693.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.55. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

