Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,402 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD opened at $91.59 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

