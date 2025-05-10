Greenvale Capital LLP Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greenvale Capital LLP cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 11.4% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $153,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after buying an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,178,730.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This represents a 86.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,164,386 shares of company stock worth $146,492,013. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.