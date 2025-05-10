Greenvale Capital LLP Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greenvale Capital LLP cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 11.4% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $153,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after buying an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,178,730.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This represents a 86.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,164,386 shares of company stock worth $146,492,013. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
