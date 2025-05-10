Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

