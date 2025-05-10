Fiduciary Trust Co Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

