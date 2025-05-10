First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 8,275 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coty by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

