First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 2,450 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,560,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,068,000 after buying an additional 167,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $218,517,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

