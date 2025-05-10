8,081 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

