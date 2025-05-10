3,108 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

