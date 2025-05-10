Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $62.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

