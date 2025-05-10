Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $28,241,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $97.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.