Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 75,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Corning by 3,779,500.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

