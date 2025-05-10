FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,367 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after buying an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.4 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

