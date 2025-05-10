Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,142 shares of company stock worth $4,053,807 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

