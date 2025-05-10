Crestline Management LP Makes New $693,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Cencora stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Read More
