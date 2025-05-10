Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $126.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

