Deutsche Bank AG Buys 30,425 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Gartner worth $151,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,138 shares of company stock worth $1,005,606. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $432.12 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

