Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,214 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.08 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

