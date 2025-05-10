Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,150 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $26.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

